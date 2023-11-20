Japan's all-female theater troupe Takarazuka Revue will set up a panel of experts possibly by year-end as it seeks to improve its corporate culture following the death of one of its actresses, a source related to the troupe's parent firm said Monday.

The development came after the troupe found that the 25-year-old actor, thought to have killed herself, was under a "strong psychological burden" just prior to her death in late September, amid long working hours and scolding by senior members.

The envisioned third-party panel will look into the rigor of performance schedules and what could be deemed as excessively demanding coaching, according to the source. The panel is expected to be joined by university professors and experts on harassment issues.