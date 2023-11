A woman rings a bell outside a makeshift church of wood and tarpaulin, calling the faithful to worship and a respite from war in eastern Myanmar's Kayah state.

Thousands of young people fled from Myanmar's cities to Kayah's rugged hills and jungle as the army launched a crackdown on pro-democracy protests following its 2021 coup.

Many volunteered for military training at hidden camps run by "People's Defense Force" groups, and have since fought the junta across the Christian-majority state.