The Diet on Friday passed into law a bill to raise the annual salaries of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, members of his Cabinet and other national civil servants in special categories.

The House of Councillors, the parliament's upper chamber, approved the bill following the passage through the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, on Tuesday.

The prime minister's annual salary will be raised by ¥460,000 to ¥40.61 million, and the salaries of other Cabinet ministers will be increased by ¥320,000 to ¥29.61 million.

In response to criticism from opposition parties over the pay raises, Kishida and politically appointed senior government officials will voluntarily return the increased amount to the state coffers.

The parliament also enacted a bill to raise the monthly salaries of other national civil servants by 0.96% on average and their annual bonuses by 0.1 month's pay to 4.5 months.

The measure, designed to narrow the wage gap with the private sector, will raise their annual income by ¥105,000 to ¥6.73 million on average.