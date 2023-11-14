Concerns have been raised over differences in the treatment of local government officials who will be mobilized for upcoming parades in the Kansai region to celebrate this year's victories by two professional baseball teams.

The parades are scheduled to take place in the cities of Osaka and Kobe on Nov. 23, a national holiday, to celebrate the Hanshin Tigers' first victory in the Japan Series in 38 years and the Orix Buffaloes' winning of the Pacific League. In the best-of-seven Japan Series, the Tigers, a Central League team, defeated the Buffaloes with a 4-3 record.

Employees of the Kobe Municipal Government and the Hyogo Prefectural Government who are set to be dispatched for the management of the parades in Kobe's Sannomiya downtown district will be treated as being on duty. But those of the city and prefectural governments of Osaka will work on a voluntary basis for the events to be held on the Midosuji main street in the city of Osaka, drawing criticism from a related labor union.