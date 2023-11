More than 180,000 people turned out on Sunday to march against antisemitism in France, after a surge in anti-Jewish incidents across the country in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

France has recorded nearly 1,250 antisemitic acts in recent weeks and President Emmanuel Macron — who did not attend Sunday — condemned the "unbearable resurgence of unbridled antisemitism."

"A France where our Jewish citizens are afraid is not France," Macron wrote in a letter published Saturday.