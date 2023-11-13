Japan has urged China to release one of its nationals who was sentenced to 12 years in prison on espionage charges, Tokyo's top government spokesman said Monday.

"We are aware that on Nov. 3, the verdict of 12 years in prison to a Japanese man in his 50s, who had been detained in July 2019, was finalized, as his appeal was turned down" at the high court in China's Hunan province, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

"The Japanese government will continue offering every support we can from the viewpoint of protecting Japanese citizens," he added.