Japan's beloved Hachiko statue in front of Tokyo's Shibuya Station was showcased to the public in a pop-up artwork display on Sunday, drawing crowds to see the loyal canine that famously waited everyday at the station for the return of its deceased master.

The art installation comes as commemorative events are being held to mark 100 years since the birth of Hachiko. On display for one day only, Hachiko's resting area was styled as a bedroom with a floor space the size of around six tatami mats (approximately 9 square meters).

In the installation, which has been placed upon the exact spot where the statue stands, Hachiko is seen sitting on a blanket laid on top of a bed with a food bowl, magazines and a sofa nearby.