Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi plans to visit Beijing for two days from Nov. 22 for talks with key Chinese officials, sources have said.

A proposal for the visit came from the Chinese side, the sources said Friday.

The head of the junior party in Japan's ruling coalition had initially planned to visit China in August, but postponed it at the last minute after being told by Beijing that the timing was not good, in the wake of Japan's release of treated water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the sea.

The Japanese and Chinese governments, meanwhile, are working to arrange a summit between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, likely on Thursday.

A Komeito official said that through Yamaguchi's possible visit, China apparently hopes to strengthen the momentum for improving its relations with Japan.

"I have nothing concrete to say at the moment," Yamaguchi told reporters Friday. "But I will move forward while communicating with the Chinese side."