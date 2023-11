Hairdresser Linda Shawish cuts to the chase when asked about U.S. President Joe Biden's decision to unequivocally back Israel's bombing and ground invasion of Gaza.

"They're standing for genocide," the 45-year-old Palestinian American who previously voted for Democrats said outside the popular Halalco grocery in Falls Church, Virginia.

"I definitely won't be voting Democratic, and if Trump is the Republican candidate, I probably won't vote at all."