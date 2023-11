Japan began releasing a third batch of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant on Thursday, the plant's operator said, as tensions persist among neighboring countries, such as China and Russia, that are opposed to the move.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco) started the process at around 10:20 a.m.

Tepco said that after finishing inspections following its second release, which concluded on Oct. 23, it had found no reason to alter procedures.