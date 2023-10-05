Japan is set to begin releasing a second batch of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant on Thursday, as tensions with neighboring countries over the move continue to fester.

The release was expected to begin at around 10:30 a.m., media reports said.

“We would like to continue approaching this with the utmost caution,” Kenichi Takahara, a spokesperson for Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco) said on Friday. “It is crucial to maintain a strong determination to safely proceed. ... while making every effort to avoid causing dissatisfaction.”