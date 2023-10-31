As the young couple prepare for a night out, the doorbell rings. Outside stands Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, universally known as Bibi. "You ordered a babysitter?” asks the smiling premier. "You’re getting a Bibi-sitter.”

The 2015 campaign ad concludes with Netanyahu addressing the camera: "This election, you decide who can best take care of our children.”

Eight years on, the spot that helped propel Netanyahu to another term in office is being revived on social media, interspersed with chilling footage of the killing of Israeli children by Hamas operatives on Oct. 7.