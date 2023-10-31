Global media outlets are facing near-unprecedented challenges in their coverage of the Israel-Hamas war as conflicting propaganda, social media pressure and charged public opinion require them to exercise extreme caution.

Lack of foreign media access to Gaza, with both the Israeli and Egyptian access points closed, is adding to reporting difficulties the likes of which journalists say they have rarely seen before.

"This war is one of the most complex and polarising stories we have ever had to cover," Deborah Turness, chief executive of BBC News, said in an online post.