From fake street art to doctored media reports demonizing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a torrent of online disinformation seeks to erode Western support that is crucial for Kyiv's war effort against Russia.

The falsehoods, experts say, are aimed at provoking anti-Ukraine sentiment in Western countries while lending credence to the notion that war-weary European and American allies are turning against Zelenskyy.

The wave of disinformation comes as Kyiv is scrambling to retain Western support — while attention shifts to the war between Israel and the militant group Hamas — ahead of what is expected to be another winter bombing campaign by Russia.