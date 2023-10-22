A shortage of generic drugs is worsening in Japan amid the spread of influenza and COVID-19, prompting the health ministry to make all-out efforts to sort out a structural issue affecting the industry.

Generic drugs account for about 80% of all drugs available in the country. The supply of generic drugs is characterized by many drugmakers producing a wide variety of medicines in small quantities.

In and after 2021, over 10 generic drugmakers, including Kobayashi Kako and Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical, were ordered to suspend operations due to product quality problems, leading to supply instability, according to the ministry.