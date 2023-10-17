Japan should act aggressively to accept foreign workers in areas requiring expertise and skills as the economy has become more global, Justice Minister Ryuji Koizumi said in a recent interview.

Accepting foreign workers with expertise and skills "helps boost Japan's economy and society," said Koizumi, who was appointed justice minister last month as part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet reshuffle.

Koizumi emphasized the importance of reviewing the country's internship program for foreign technical trainees, saying, "It's important to pay consideration to human rights."