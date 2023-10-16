In the southern Gaza Strip, scores of people line up at bathrooms, many of them not having showered for days after Israel cut off water, electricity and food following Hamas' deadly assault.

Ahmed Hamid, 43, fled Gaza City with his wife and seven children, heading to Rafah after the Israeli army on Friday warned residents of the north of the enclave to head south "for their own safety."

"We haven't showered in days. Even going to the toilet requires waiting your turn in a line," Hamid said. "There is no food. All goods are not available and the costs of what is available have surged. The only foods we find are tuna cans and cheese.