Some within Japan's opposition bloc are calling for legislation to ensure that the assets of the Unification Church will be used to help victims of the controversial religious group.

The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Nippon Ishin no Kai, another opposition party, are each planning to submit a related bill to the extraordinary session of parliament to be convened on Oct. 20.

On Friday, the government requested Tokyo District Court to issue an order dissolving the religious organization, formally called the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, saying that the group had coerced massive donations out of its followers by inciting anxiety, which is in violation of Japan's Civil Code.