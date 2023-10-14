Following another month of record-breaking temperatures throughout the globe in September, the year 2023 is all but certain to be the warmest on record, a U.S. agency has said.

The unwelcome news comes as world leaders prepare to meet for crunch talks in Dubai in late November where phasing out fossil fuels, the main driver of human-caused climate change, will be top of the agenda.

"There is a greater than 99% probability that 2023 will rank as the warmest year on record," said the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in its monthly update on Friday.