Chinese scientists will this month take part in extensive sampling of Fukushima Prefecture's coastal waters for the first time since the release of treated wastewater from a stricken nuclear plant began, Japanese officials said Wednesday.

Experts from China will join those from Canada, South Korea and the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in collecting samples of water, sediment and marine creatures from Sunday to Oct. 23.

The survey will also collect samples of seafood from the region's markets, the import of which has been banned by Beijing.