A bipartisan delegation of U.S. lawmakers led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrived in China on Saturday, the latest high-level U.S. officials to visit China as Washington seeks to ease tensions with Beijing.

Schumer is set to meet with senior officials in Shanghai before heading to Beijing, where Bloomberg News has reported his delegation is seeking a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The delegation's plane landed early afternoon in Shanghai, China's economic powerhouse, where they were greeted by Ambassador Nicholas Burns.