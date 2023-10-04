The company hired by Johnny & Associates to manage a news conference addressing sexual abuse by its late founder had an apparent blacklist of journalists to avoid calling on during the event, according to a media report.

The list included the names and photos of several reporters attending the Monday news conference, NHK said. Video footage from the broadcaster showed at least six people on the list held by staff members.

The two-hour event addressing issues related to sexual abuse by Johnny Kitagawa, the agency's late founder, was attended by almost 300 reporters.