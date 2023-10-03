Johnny & Associates executives Noriyuki Higashiyama and Yoshihiko Inohara have set out a plan on how the entertainment giant will sever its ties with late founder Johnny Kitagawa and work toward compensating victims of his sexual abuse.

But how will those next steps actually unfold? The flood of information released during Monday's two-hour news conference may have been difficult to grasp.

The following explains the gist of what emerged from the conference, and provides some context on what is expected to happen to all of the stakeholders.