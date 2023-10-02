Polish opposition supporters jammed the streets of Warsaw two weeks before an election pitting pro-European parties against the ruling nationalists who are making a bid for a third term in office.

Protesters supporting Donald Tusk’s Civic Coalition, many carrying the country’s red-and-white flags or the European Union’s blue-and-gold emblems, swelled into the Polish capital on Sunday in a last-ditch attempt to boost momentum and narrow the gap with the Law & Justice party.

"When I see these hundreds of thousands of smiling faces, I feel that the turning point in the history of our nation is again approaching,” Tusk, a former Polish premier and European Council president, told the gathering. Municipal authorities said about a million people took part in the march, while the police estimated turnout at 100,000.