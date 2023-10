Nagoya's mayor began on Monday to promote a new ordinance to discourage people from walking on escalators — a rule that was implemented in an effort to prevent accidents.

The ordinance, which carries no penalties, calls on users to stand in place on moving escalators.

On Monday, Mayor Takashi Kawamura led an effort to promote the ordinance at Kanayama Station, emphasizing the importance of using escalators safely as he called out to commuters and students.