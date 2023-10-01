The Japanese government plans to seek a court order to disband the Unification Church, a government source said Saturday, a move that comes after a monthslong probe into the religious group over allegations of soliciting financially ruinous donations from members and other questionable practices.

Scrutiny of the group intensified after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot during an election campaign speech last year over his perceived links to the entity, an incident which also brought to light its connections with many ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers.

According to the source, the Cultural Affairs Agency is currently considering convening a meeting of an advisory body on religious institutions — possibly on Oct. 12 — to report its plan, and then asking the Tokyo District Court to issue an order to dissolve the group.