The number of bicycle accidents involving high school students on their way to school in Japan in 2022 was 22.3 per 10,000 students, according to a private survey.

By prefecture, the number per 10,000 high school students was highest in Gunma with 93.63, followed by Shizuoka with 56.67, Tokushima with 43.27 and Aichi with 39.96.

Gunma had the highest number for the ninth consecutive year since 2014, when the survey began.

The survey, conducted by the Tokyo-based Bicycle Safety Committee, also showed that the nationwide number of such accidents per 10,000 junior high school students was 4.90.

The rate for junior high school students was also highest in Gunma with 32.03, followed by Kagawa with 16.30, Saga with 13.07 and Tokushima with 11.80. Gunma topped the list for the second straight year.

Nagasaki had the fewest cases for both junior high and high school students.