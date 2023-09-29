Universities in Japan are divided in their responses to a new subject — covering the basics of programming, information and communications networks, and databases — on the standard university entrance examination to be held beginning in January 2025.

The Japan Association of National Universities has said that the subject, called Information I, will be mandatory for all test takers. But some national universities have said they won't score the subject in the first year, while many public universities, funded by local governments, plan to regard it as optional. Information I is a provisional translation by the education ministry, while information processing industry officials suggest that "informatics" is a better English translation of the subject name.

Experts say universities appear to be erring on the side of caution in an effort to show consideration for examinees.