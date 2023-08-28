Residents living near a U.S. military base in western Tokyo have growing concerns about their health after a recent local study found many of them have excessive amounts of harmful substances — often referred to as forever chemicals — in their bloodstream.

After the government revealed last month that leakages had occurred from foam extinguishers containing polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, over a decade ago at Yokota Air Base, locals have grown increasingly suspicious that the incident could be related to their blood test results.

Yukio Negiyama — who lives in western Tokyo's Tama area, where the military facilities are located — is one of the many local residents demanding more information.