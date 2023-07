More than 900 migrants have drowned off Tunisia's coast so far this year as they tried to reach Europe by boat, the North African country's government said Thursday.

In a warning of further tragedy, the United Nations said it was deeply concerned for the safety of hundreds of migrants stranded in Tunisia following their removal to remote parts of the country.

The Tunisian interior ministry said 901 bodies had been recovered by July 20 following maritime accidents in the Mediterranean Sea.