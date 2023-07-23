  • The Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo. More economists think the likelihood of the central bank modifying its yield curve control program is dropping, while some market participants consider the time ripe for a policy shift. | KYODO
Despite inflation staying well above the Bank of Japan’s 2% target, financial markets are skeptical about whether the central bank will make any changes to its ultraeasy monetary policy at its upcoming meeting.

Given this prevailing view, a shift in Japan’s ultraloose policy could have wide-ranging repercussions, similar to when the central bank raised the 10-year yield cap to 0.5% in a surprise move in December to rectify market distortions.

BOJ Gov. Kazuo Ueda was recently quoted by the media as saying the country was still far from stably achieving the bank’s 2% inflation target, helping to reverse market trends triggered by growing speculation of a possible policy adjustment this month.

