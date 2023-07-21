  • Haruhiko Aoyama (left), one of the plaintiffs of a lawsuit over significant base pay cuts after reaching the retirement age and being reemployed, speaks to reporters in Tokyo Thursday following a ruling by the Supreme Court. | KYODO
The Supreme Court on Thursday sent back to a lower court a case over significant base pay cuts for people who were reemployed after reaching the mandatory retirement age.

The top court’s First Petty Bench, presided over by Justice Atsushi Yamaguchi, disaffirmed the Nagoya High Court’s finding that it was illegal to pay the two reemployed plaintiffs less than 60% of base salaries they had received before turning 60.

In the lawsuit, the male plaintiffs have demanded that their employer, a driving school in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, pay the difference between what they were paid before and after the retirement age.

