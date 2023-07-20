The number of crimes recorded in Japan in the first six months of 2023 increased by more than 20% compared to the same period the previous year, due in part to an increase in street crime and break-ins amid an easing of COVID-19 restrictions, police data showed Wednesday.

A total of 333,003 cases were reported in the first half of the year, up by 21.1% from the previous year, rising for the first time in 21 years on a January-June basis, according to the National Police Agency.

The data comes as Japan recorded a rise in crimes in 2022 for the first time in 20 years.