Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke IV, 47, was served a fresh arrest warrant Tuesday for allegedly helping his father take his own life in mid-May, police said, following an earlier arrest on suspicion of aiding in his mother’s suicide.

Police are investigating the incident after Ennosuke, whose real name is Takahiko Kinoshi, was found collapsed at the family home in Tokyo on May 18, along with his mother Nobuko, 75, and his father Hiroyuki, 76, known as kabuki actor Ichikawa Danshiro.

The couple were later pronounced dead, with their deaths attributed to a drug overdose, in what is believed to have been a family suicide pact, an investigative source said.