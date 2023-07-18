A memorial service for the 36 people killed in the 2019 arson attack on anime studio Kyoto Animation was held Tuesday, ahead of the start of the suspected culprit’s trial in September.

Bereaved family members and the company’s President Hideaki Hatta were among those in attendance at the event, held at the site in Kyoto’s Fushimi Ward where the studio once stood. Fans were asked to refrain from coming to the site to keep the solemn event private.

When the ceremony began around 10:30 a.m., the company released on YouTube a memorial video featuring messages from bereaved family members and others.