    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference as part of the EU-Japan Summit at the European Union Building in Brussels on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

  • KYODO

The approval rating for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet continued to slide to around 34%, a Kyodo News poll showed Sunday, as the government grapples with the trouble-plagued national identification card system and concerns associated with Fukushima nuclear disaster cleanup efforts.

The support rating dropped to 34.3% from 40.8% in the previous poll in mid-June, while the disapproval rating increased to 48.6% from 41.6%, according to the three-day nationwide telephone survey conducted from Friday.

More than 80% said they felt the government’s explanation on a plan to discharge treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant into the sea was insufficient.

