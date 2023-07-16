  • British Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    British Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch | POOL / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

London – The U.K. government on Sunday announced it had formally signed a treaty to join a major Indo-Pacific trade bloc as it looks beyond Europe for economic opportunities post-Brexit.

Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch signed the accession protocol for the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) in New Zealand.

It makes the United Kingdom the first new member and first European nation to join the bloc since it was created in 2018.

