The Tokyo District Court on Friday sentenced a 37-year-old man to 19 years in prison for attempted murder after he stabbed three people and lit a fire on a Tokyo train in August 2021.

Presiding Judge Yoshihisa Nakao ruled that Yusuke Tsushima stabbed a 20-year-old female university student and two others because he was irritated by police questioning earlier in the day after he was caught shoplifting at a few stores in Tokyo.

The focus of the trial was whether Tsushima had a strong intent to kill the victims.