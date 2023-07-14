  • A police officer stands guard at Soshigaya-Okura Station in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward on Aug. 6, 2021, following a stabbing incident on a train. | REUTERS
    A police officer stands guard at Soshigaya-Okura Station in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward on Aug. 6, 2021, following a stabbing incident on a train. | REUTERS

The Tokyo District Court on Friday sentenced a 37-year-old man to 19 years in prison for attempted murder after he stabbed three people and lit a fire on a Tokyo train in August 2021.

Presiding Judge Yoshihisa Nakao ruled that Yusuke Tsushima stabbed a 20-year-old female university student and two others because he was irritated by police questioning earlier in the day after he was caught shoplifting at a few stores in Tokyo.

The focus of the trial was whether Tsushima had a strong intent to kill the victims.

