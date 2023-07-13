Washington – Chinese-based hackers seeking intelligence information breached the email accounts of a number of U.S. government agencies, computer giant Microsoft said.
“The threat actor Microsoft links to this incident is an adversary based in China that Microsoft calls Storm-0558,” the company said in a blog post late Tuesday.
Microsoft said Storm-0558 gained access to email accounts at approximately 25 organizations including government agencies.
