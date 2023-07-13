The support rate for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet dropped 4.3 percentage points from a month before to 30.8%, down for the second straight month, a Jiji opinion survey for July showed Thursday.

The rate of disapproval for the Cabinet topped the approval rate for the first time in three months, standing at 39.3%, up 4.3 points, according to the poll conducted for the four days through Monday.

The slide in support may have reflected the string of problems related to My Number personal identification cards, such as personal information mistakenly linked to other people's cards.