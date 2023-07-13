Japan’s government and dairy associations have begun to focus on promoting increased consumption of milk and other dairy products to drive demand and help farmers at a time when they are hurting from heavy production costs.

One pillar of the strategy involves raising the profile of Japanese dairy overseas in hopes of creating export markets. To do this, they have begun serving food made from dairy products to visitors at Japanese airports and tourist attractions.

This comes in addition to starting an initiative to provide milk at discounted prices at children’s cafeterias, creating domestic demand.