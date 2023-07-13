  • Dairy farmer Michiyo Nishioka introduces her cows at a milk campaign in Chiba Prefecture on June 4. | KYODO
    Dairy farmer Michiyo Nishioka introduces her cows at a milk campaign in Chiba Prefecture on June 4. | KYODO

Japan’s government and dairy associations have begun to focus on promoting increased consumption of milk and other dairy products to drive demand and help farmers at a time when they are hurting from heavy production costs.

One pillar of the strategy involves raising the profile of Japanese dairy overseas in hopes of creating export markets. To do this, they have begun serving food made from dairy products to visitors at Japanese airports and tourist attractions.

This comes in addition to starting an initiative to provide milk at discounted prices at children’s cafeterias, creating domestic demand.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW