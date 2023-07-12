Seven people had been confirmed dead as of Tuesday following the torrential rain that hit the northern part of the Kyushu region from the early hours of Monday.

Five were found dead in Fukuoka Prefecture, and the other two in neighboring Saga Prefecture. Searches for missing people continued in Saga and Oita Prefecture.

In the Fukuoka city of Dazaifu, a man in his 50s was found dead in a flooded underpass on Monday night.