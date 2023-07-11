In an effort to accelerate its shift to electric vehicles, Honda Motor is moving to form alliances with other firms and reorganize its parts procurement network.

The company is aiming to roll out vehicles equipped with self-driving technology and connected cars as well as electric vehicles.

Honda earlier this month announced a basic agreement with major information technology service provider SCSK for the development of on-vehicle software, believing that such software is a fundamental technology that will determine the value of next-generation vehicles.