Some 27% of nursing homes and related service facilities in Japan may go bankrupt or shut down operations in a few years if soaring prices and utility costs continue to put pressure on them, according to a survey by nursing care groups.

“Nursing care facilities are not able to pass along cost increases to consumers in the same way as other companies, and this has a significant impact on their business,” an official with Minkaikyo, an association of nursing care providers, said.

The group was among those that conducted the online survey in March covering around 1,200 nursing care homes and facilities across Japan.