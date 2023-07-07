U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday that a decoupling of the U.S. and Chinese economies would be “virtually impossible” and would destabilize global markets, in comments made while on a visit to Beijing packed with talks with officials and businesses.

Yellen’s four-day trip is her first to China as Treasury chief, and she is the second high-ranking U.S. official to visit recently after Secretary of State Antony Blinken last month.

The United States has in recent months said it is seeking to “de-risk” from China by limiting the world’s second-largest economy’s access to advanced technology deemed crucial to Washington’s national security.