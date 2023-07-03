Wearing a white lab coat and with a gas mask within reach, Ole Jorgen Gronvold measures the humidity of an intriguing dark powder touted as the planet’s next “black gold.”

But this “black gold” — a term that usually refers to oil — is actually good for the Earth.

In southeastern Norway lies Europe’s biggest plant for recycling used or defective electric car batteries, turning them into a powder, or “black mass,” made up of nickel, manganese, cobalt, lithium and graphite.