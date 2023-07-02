Heavy rain pounded parts of western Honshu and the Kyushu region on Saturday, with record-breaking hourly precipitation reported in several locations, causing one fatality and leaving two others missing, local authorities and the weather agency said.

The Meteorological Agency on Sunday continued to warn of the danger of landslides, flooding of low-lying areas, rising and overflowing rivers in Kyushu, especially its southern areas, due to possible heavy rain over Monday.

The agency said a weather front that is expected to stay near Kyushu over Monday will see warm and moist air flowing toward it, making the atmospheric conditions very unstable.