The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, are likely to propose discussions for exporting a next-generation fighter jet that Japan will jointly develop with Britain and Italy.

The two parties are discussing a proposed easing of self-imposed restrictions on transfers of defense equipment and technology to other countries. On Friday, working-level members of the two parties agreed to release a report on the matter Wednesday, with the goal of including the proposal in the report.

The report is expected to say that there should be discussions to allow exports of defense equipment jointly developed with other nations to third countries, with the envisioned fighter jet in mind.