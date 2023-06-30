  • U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel (left) and Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo on Thursday | KYODO
    U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel (left) and Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo on Thursday | KYODO

  • Jiji

Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel on Thursday signed a sister park agreement between Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and the Pearl Harbor National Memorial in the U.S. state of Hawaii.

The two parks will share information necessary for the restoration of historic buildings and landscapes, tourism management and will also conduct exchange projects.

The Hiroshima park aims to pass on the tragedy of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of the Japanese city to future generations, while the Pearl Harbor memorial is designed to commemorate the victims of the 1941 Japanese attack on the harbor.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED