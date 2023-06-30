Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui and U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel on Thursday signed a sister park agreement between Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and the Pearl Harbor National Memorial in the U.S. state of Hawaii.

The two parks will share information necessary for the restoration of historic buildings and landscapes, tourism management and will also conduct exchange projects.

The Hiroshima park aims to pass on the tragedy of the 1945 U.S. atomic bombing of the Japanese city to future generations, while the Pearl Harbor memorial is designed to commemorate the victims of the 1941 Japanese attack on the harbor.