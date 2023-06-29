  • In fall 2024, the government plans to switch from the current system of health insurance cards to one that merges the documents with My Number cards. | KYODO
    In fall 2024, the government plans to switch from the current system of health insurance cards to one that merges the documents with My Number cards. | KYODO

  • Jiji

The health ministry said Thursday that it will take measures to resolve the issue of My Number card holders being overcharged for medical expenses by August.

System errors over the use of My Number cards as health insurance certificates have caused many patients to have to pay the full amount of medical costs out of their own pocket instead of the regular amount — basically set at 30% for those between ages 6 and 70.

The ministry presented its plan to resolve the issue at the first meeting of a new task force that day.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW