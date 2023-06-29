The health ministry said Thursday that it will take measures to resolve the issue of My Number card holders being overcharged for medical expenses by August.

System errors over the use of My Number cards as health insurance certificates have caused many patients to have to pay the full amount of medical costs out of their own pocket instead of the regular amount — basically set at 30% for those between ages 6 and 70.

The ministry presented its plan to resolve the issue at the first meeting of a new task force that day.